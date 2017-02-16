Ex-president Yudhoyono's son concedes defeat in Jakarta election: Report

JAKARTA: Indonesia's ex-president Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono's son conceded defeat on Wednesday (Feb 15) in the Jakarta gubernatorial election after quick counts suggested he was trailing far behind in the race, reported the Jakarta Post.



Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono bowed out of the election race for governor going behind Basuki "Ahok" Tjahaja Purnama and ex-education minister Anies Baswedan who are involved in a close battle.

Addressing Democratic Party supporters and the media, Agus said "there are winners and losers in every competition."

"There are moments when we are happy or sad and that's the reality of life... I believe that everything happens for reason," Agus said during his 10-minute speech.

“I accept defeat with dignity and magnanimity."

The Ahok-Hidayat pair leads the first round of the election with 42.87 per cent of the vote, followed by the Baswedan-Uno ticket with 39.76 per cent and the Agus-Sylviana ticket on 17.37 per cent, according to the Jakarta Post which cited Kompas Research Center.



The runoff between the two most favored tickets will be held on Apr 19.