Expelled North Korean envoy says Malaysia's 'extreme measures' harmed ties

KUALA LUMPUR: The North Korean ambassador expelled by Malaysia in a row over the investigation into the murder of the North Korean leader's half-brother said on Monday (Mar 6) that the Malaysian government's actions had harmed bilateral ties.

"I express grave concern over the extreme measures taken by the Malaysian government, doing great harm to the bilateral relations," Ambassador Kang Chol told reporters at Kuala Lumpur International Airport as he prepared to leave the country.

Before the ambassador left for the airport, police armed with assault rifles had cordoned off the entrance to North Korea's embassy, with police vehicles and motorcycle outriders parked nearby.

Kang departed in a black chauffeured Jaguar - the North Korean flag denoting an ambassador now removed from its bonnet. He checked in a Philips TV, three suitcases and four boxes vacuum-wrapped and stamped with the words, DPRK Pyongyang.

Senior government officials told AFP he was expected to leave at 6.25pm (1025 GMT) on flight MH360 for Beijing, shortly after the deadline for his expulsion at 6pm.

Malaysia gave Kang 48 hours to leave on Saturday, following his failure to apologise for saying last month that North Korea cannot trust the Malaysian investigation into the death of Kim Jong Nam on Feb 13. He had also accused Malaysia of "colluding with outside forces".

The foreign ministry has said the expulsion is "part of the process by the Malaysian government to review its relations" with North Korea.

The row also extended to sport, with Malaysia football authorities banning the national team from playing an Asian Cup qualifying match in Pyongyang - citing security threats in the wake of the expulsion.