Explosion from parcel injures professor at Seoul’s Yonsei University: Report

SEOUL: A faculty member at Yonsei University was injured on Tuesday (Jun 13) after a package exploded in his office, Yonhap News Agency reported.

Police officers and firefighters were sent to the scene of the blast at the university’s engineering faculty building, while a a military bomb squad was also seen on site, Yonhap reported.

News reports said the professor, who teaches architecture in the university, suffered minor burns on his neck, chest and hands and is now being treated in hospital. The professor, whom Yonhap identified only by his surname Kim, said in the report that he found the bag hanging on a door knob and it “suddenly exploded” when he opened it.

The injured staffer was the only person in the office at the time of the blast and no other faculty members or students are believed to be injured, a fire official said.



According to a police officer cited by Yonhap, the "explosion occurred from one side of the parcel, and the explosives are presumed to have been clumsily made".

The news agency added that police are investigating the incident, and "leaving open the possibility of a terror attack".