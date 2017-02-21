Explosion hits town in northwestern Pakistan - media

ISLAMABAD: At least one explosion hit Pakistan's northwestern town of Charsadda on Tuesday, Pakistani television reported, but the cause and the extent of any casualties was not clear.

The blast appeared to be outside a court, Dunya TV reported, quoting Charsadda deputy district commissioner, Tahir Zafar.

No other details were immediately available.

Pakistan has been hit by a string of militant bombings and suicide attacks over the past 10 days, killing more than 100 people and wounding hundreds.

