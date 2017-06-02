Explosions, gunfire reported at Resorts World Manila

Explosions and gunfire rang out at Resorts World Manila in Pasay City at around midnight local time, Philippine media and eyewitnesses said.

Local media reports said that police, fire trucks and a SWAT team were in the area.

ABS-CBN said Resorts World Manila was locked down, with gunshots and screams heard as people fled.

It cited eyewitnesses saying gunmen at the scene were wearing masks and black shirts.

GUNSHOTS HEARD! RESORTS WORLD MANILA!

BESAFE EVERYONE! FIRE SPOTTED PRAYERS TO YOU ALL pic.twitter.com/GpoYP965FB — Magik (@officialdjmagik) June 1, 2017

An employee said that five shots were fired from the third floor before they were told to leave the establishment, GMA News reported.

An eyewitness on Sales Road posted a video of people running and shouting, adding that he saw smoke coming from the hotel.

Resorts World Manila is opposite Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 – one of the busiest airport terminals in the Philippines.

Please be aware that there is a shooting spree in Resorts World Manila rn, My friend needs help!!! :( pic.twitter.com/CRx2GpXjDI — Allen Ramirez (@allenoids) June 1, 2017

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.