Explosive devices meant for beer fest and houses of worship seized in Kelantan

KUALA LUMPUR: Three improvised explosive devices and other material to create explosives were seized last week in Kelantan, Malaysia's Inspector-General of Police Mohamad Fuzi Harun said on Tuesday (Oct 17).



They were intended for use on a beer festival and houses of worship in Kuala Lumpur and the state of Selangor, he added.

Two devices had been tested - one successfully - by suspects in the backyard of one of their homes. The suspects have been arrested.



Malaysian police had blocked a Better Beer Festival from going ahead, citing legitimate security threats in the face of criticisms they were pandering to protests by Muslim groups.



"We want to reveal (the evidence) and rebut that we are creating stories to create fear," he said.



"If the IEDs had gone off at the beer fest, I don't know how many victims would have suffered from the impact."

