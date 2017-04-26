Facebook Live killing of baby in Thailand 'an appalling incident': Facebook

BANGKOK: Facebook has called the killing of a 11-month-old by her father - which was broadcast live on his Facebook page - 'an appalling incident'.

In an email to Reuters, a Singapore-based Facebook spokesman said: "This is an appalling incident and our hearts go out to the family of the victim.



"There is absolutely no place for content of this kind on Facebook and it has now been removed."

People could access the videos of the child's murder on her father's Facebook page for roughly 24 hours, until they were taken down around 5pm in Bangkok on Tuesday (Apr 25), or about a day after being uploaded.

Last week, Facebook said it was reviewing how it monitored violent footage and other objectionable material after a posting of the fatal shooting of a man in Cleveland, Ohio was visible for two hours before being taken down.

The harrowing footage from Thailand showed Wuttisan Wongtalay tying a rope to his daughter Natalie's neck before dropping the child, dressed in a bright pink dress, from the rooftop of a deserted building in the seaside town of Phuket.

Wuttisan's suicide was not broadcast but his lifeless body was found beside his daughter, said Jullaus Suvannin, the police officer in charge of the case.

"He was having paranoia about his wife leaving him and not loving him," Jullaus told Reuters.

Wuttisan's wife, Jiranuch Triratana, told Reuters she had lived with him for over a year. At first the relationship had gone well, she said, but then he grew violent and sometimes hit her 5-year-old son from a previous husband.

She feared that something was wrong on Tuesday when she found he had left home with Natalie, whose nickname was Beta. She set out to look for them.

Murders, suicides and sexual assault have plagued Facebook despite making up a small percentage of videos. On Tuesday a Swedish court jailed three men for the rape of a woman that was broadcast live on Facebook.

