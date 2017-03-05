Fake AU$100 notes flood Melbourne: Report

MELBOURNE: New fake AU$100 notes are in circulation in Melbourne, according to a report by The Age on Sunday (Mar 5).

The notes are being passed around at "restaurants, pubs and shops" according to the report, as the federal government mulls pulling it from circulation in view of its frequency of use by organised crime syndicates and tax cheats.

"The new fake bills are considered to be of a high-quality with only one major flaw - each has the same serial number: AI 13933231," the report added.

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) says the rate of counterfeiting of $100 bills remains low in comparison to the number of $50 fakes detected.

"Liaison with AUSTRAC (Australian Transaction Reports and Analysis Centre) and the Australian Crime Commission suggests that it is the $50 denomination – rather than the $100 – that tends to be preferred by criminal elements because of its ubiquitous use in legitimate transactions," according to a recent RBA research report.