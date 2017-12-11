Fake infant formula in Johor: How to spot counterfeit packets

SINGAPORE: Enfagrow A+ Malaysia has issued a statement informing consumers how to identify packets of fake infant formula that were sold in Johor Baru.

In a Facebook post on Monday (Dec 11), Enfagrow A+ Malaysia said that the only affected product is the Enfalac A+ Step 1 in 1.8 kg boxes that included three foil packs in each box.

The easiest way to identify the counterfeit product is to examine the individual foil pouches, the company said.

The genuine Enfalac A+ Step 1 pouches are a bit "puffy" while the counterfeit pouches are tight-fitting to the powder.

The pouches also have distinctive sharp creases on both sides that are not present in genuine pouches, the company said.



The fake infant formula boxes were only sold in Iskandar Puteri, Taman Mutiara Rini, Taman Orkid, and Taman Nusa Bestari.



"An extensive market search has confirmed no suspect product except for this specific packaging format in this limited geographic area," the company said.



So far, only 210 counterfeit packs were discovered, but the company said investigations are ongoing to completely eliminate their presence. The retail searches conducted this past week were based on information and investigation results provided by its manufacturer Mead Johnson Nutrition.

"The searches identified a small percentage of suspect product in a handful of retail outlets within a limited geography in Skudai, Johor Baru," it said.

The statement also said that the Malaysian authorities are actively pursuing the counterfeiting operation.



The Malaysian authorities raided five premises in Johor Baru after complaints were received from original milk producers. (Photo: Bernama)

If consumers discover that they have purchased pouches of Enfalac A+ Step 1 1.8 kg with packaging matching that of a fake one, they should immediately contact the Mead Johnson consumer care line at 1 800 88 3585 (available Monday to Sunday 9.am - 9pm) to report their case and receive replacement product.



Consumers that have already opened the packaging can also contact Mead Johnson for a replacement product.



Singapore’s Agri-Food and Veterinary Authority (AVA) on Monday warned that consumers should be cautious when they shop for food overseas or online.



“Consumers have a role in protecting themselves. As a general guide, consumers should purchase food from reputable sources, such as major supermarkets and retailers,” AVA said.

“Shopping for food overseas or online may be convenient but consumers should exercise caution,” it added. “Consumers must be aware that there may be food safety risks associated with such food items. When in doubt of the source or safety of the food product, do not purchase it.”

