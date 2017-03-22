'Fake news' jeopardising Malaysia's progress: PM Najib

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Wednesday (Mar 22) said the country's economic plan is working but "fake news" is jeopardising its progress.



Speaking at the Global Transformation Forum in Kuala Lumpur, Najib said Malaysia's economy will grow slightly faster this year than the 4.2 per cent gross domestic product (GDP) growth seen in 2016, rising further in 2018.



In October, the government had forecast that the economy would grow 4 to 5 per cent in 2017. However, Najib took aim at his opponents including former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad for running down Malaysia - something he described as "nothing less than economic sabotage".

Najib added that the investment received from a Saudi Arabian oil company was a major testament to refute comments that Malaysia was on the verge of bankruptcy.

In February, Saudi Arabia's state oil company Saudi Aramco agreed to invest US$7 billion into an oil refinery and petrochemical project in Malaysia's southern state of Johor.



"Would Saudi Aramco be making one its largest investments in a country that was going bankrupt?" Najib said. "Ladies and gentlemen, I raise this question because, as you know, there has been a lot of talk of fake news lately.

"Unfortunately, the government’s opponents here in Malaysia often prefer not to engage with us on the facts. They create false propaganda – like the idea that this is a state on the verge of bankruptcy – some of which sadly gains traction internationally.



"This running down of Malaysia is nothing less than economic sabotage for selfish, personal political gain. If it affects perceptions abroad, it won’t be opposition politicians who will suffer. It will be ordinary Malaysians.



"The Aramco deal was almost wrecked by such fake news. After all, many would not expect a former leader to tell lies about his own country. So when he tells people that Malaysia is facing bankruptcy, some believe him. In fact, he knows he is telling lies."

"The truth is the very opposite: Millions of jobs created. Strong and consistent growth. Low inflation and unemployment. The fiscal deficit cut from 6.7 per cent in 2009 to 3.1 per cent in 2016. Twice the degree of social mobility than in France, Britain or the US."

The Prime Minister's defence of Malaysia's economy comes as US authorities are reportedly planning to file criminal charges against Malaysian financier Jho Low in a money laundering investigation surrounding 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

The Wall Street Journal says the charges would also include wire fraud against Low and some of his associates.