False alarm: Facebook triggers safety check for fake news on Bangkok explosion

BANGKOK: There was a false alarm for Facebook users in Bangkok on Tuesday (Dec 27) after the social media giant triggered its Safety Check feature for an "explosion" in the Thai capital even though there was no such incident.

The @Facebook Safety Check in question is for an "Explosion in #Bangkok" - again, there’s NO NEWS on that! https://t.co/ZOynjTTI6B — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) December 27, 2016

The feature was activated around 9pm asking users in Bangkok to mark themselves as "safe". Facebook cited "media sources" as confirmation for the alleged explosion.

The Safety Check feature referenced a BBC report posted on the Bangkok Informer website, according to Khaosod English. The original BBC report was about the 2015 Erawan Shrine bombing in Bangkok, but Bangkok Informer reproduced it and listed its date as Dec 27, 2016.

Other news sites including msn.com also picked up the misdated report.

The "source" of the @Facebook Safety Check for Bangkok: A fake news site that scrapped stuff from elsewhere…! pic.twitter.com/i6Q2k8XBxP — Saksith Saiyasombut (@SaksithCNA) December 27, 2016

The Facebook Safety Check was turned off about an hour after it was activated.