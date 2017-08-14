'False, reckless' to blame UMNO for forum violence: Najib's press secretary

KUALA LUMPUR: The press secretary of Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak on Monday (Aug 14) hit back at attempts to blame ruling party UMNO after an opposition-organised forum descended into violence.



The "wild allegations" blaming Najib and UMNO for the violence at Sunday's 'Nothing to Hide 2.0' forum were "false, reckless and unbecoming", his press secretary Tengku Sariffuddin in a statement on Monday.

He noted that the forum was organised and managed by the opposition Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu), and attended by its leaders and supporters.

"Bersatu was entirely responsible for the event, so to blame the pandemonium on UMNO is an attempt by the opposition to cover up the shameless action of its own members," he said.

The townhall meeting in Shah Alam was led by Bersatu chairman, former prime minister Mahathir Mohamad. It was aimed at highlighting the major financial scandal that has ensnared Najib and spurred his former mentor into coming out of retirement at the age of 92.



About 90 minutes into the event, troublemakers started throwing shoes, chairs and bottles at Dr Mahathir. Flares were also set off in the venue. At least two people were injured.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Opposition figures blamed Malaysia's ruling party, with Parti Keadilan Rakyat deputy president Azmin Ali saying that Najib was "using gangsterism to silence Mahathir".



However, Tengku Sariffuddin said that the violence erupted after opposition supporters became "upset with Dr Mahathir Mohamad's inability to answer questions ... on scandals during his rule, such as the jailing of Anwar Ibrahim and the Memali Killings.

"The 'Nothing to Hide 2.0' forum instead became an 'Everything to Hide' forum."

Dr Mahathir recently joined forces with long-time enemy Anwar Ibrahim, who is in jail, to form opposition coalition Pakatan Harapan.



The coalition was also criticised by the prime minister's press secretary, who called it a "fundamentally divided" "marriage of convenience by former enemies who did everything to destroy each other for decades".

"If Pakatan is unable to even organise its own forums without chaos, we can only imagine what they would do to Malaysia," Tengku Sariffuddin added. " It is clear that it would be a disaster for the country if the DAP (Democratic Action Party)-led opposition assumed power at the next General Election."

Tengku Sariffuddin reiterated in his statement that the authorities would investigate the incident and "take the necessary action".

Meanwhile, "this government under the leadership of the prime minister will continue to focus on the economic welfare, social well-being and security of all Malaysians", he added.