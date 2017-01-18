Families of MH370 passengers sceptical that search would be resumed

KUALA LUMPUR: Families of those who disappeared on Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 are sceptical that the search for the missing Boeing 777 will ever be resumed, even though the Australian government has not ruled out the possibility.

The plane disappeared in 2014 en route to Beijing from Kuala Lumpur with 239 people on board.

On Wednesday (Jan 18), a day after Australia, Malaysian and China officially suspended search operations, Australian Transport Minister Darren Chester said he did not rule out a future underwater search.

Chester said cost had not been the determining factor in halting the search - which cost around US$150 million (S$213.3 million) - but that restarting it would require "credible new information which leads to a specific location".

Ms Grace Nathan, the daughter of MH370 passenger Anne Daisy, said she found the statement "disingenuous".

"Firstly, they do have credible new evidence now, and they chose to ignore it," she said, referring to pieces of debris determined to be from the missing plane that had washed up along the east African coast - outside the existing search zone.

"What kind of new information are they hoping to find, especially given that no positive action is being taken to go out and look for more information that could lead to the reopening of the search?” Ms Nathan added.

Another next-of-kin who expressed disappointment was Mr Calvin Shim, husband of flight attendant Ms Christine Tan.

Mr Shim said that while he and his two children were grateful for the effort to find the plane, he expected investigators to review the evidence and continue to search with a different strategy.

"How I hoped that yesterday's communique would have told us that they would re-examine and re-analyse all the available data," he told Channel NewsAsia. "That they won't give up. That they would try to work from another angle.



"I also expected them to … say that MH370 was not in the search area but 25,000 square kilometres north of the current site," he said.



Frustrated by the lack of progress in official investigations, a group of family members visited Madagascar last month by themselves, to comb beaches for potential debris and appealed to residents to look out for any evidence.