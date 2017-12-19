Family, friends mourn security guard in China who died trying to catch suicidal woman: Report

XI'AN: A security guard who died while trying to catch a woman who jumped off a building in China was honoured by family and friends at his funeral on Monday (Dec 18), local media reported.

Li Guowu, 43, died while trying to catch a woman who committed suicide by jumping off the 11th floor of an apartment building in Xi'an on Dec 10, Sina.com reported.

A video of what appeared to be security camera footage of the incident showed a man with outstretched arms trying to catch the falling woman, before she knocks him to the ground.

"Li was shocked when the woman jumped. Then he stretched out his hands to catch her, only to be knocked to the ground himself,” China Daily quoted a witness as saying.

It added that Li had worked as a security guard for more than five years and was married with a six-year-old daughter.

Li's family will receive more than 700,000 yuan (US$106,000) in compensation, Sina.com reported, adding that his daughter is also eligible for a monthly payout from the government until she is an adult.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Li's company has also nominated him for a government award given to unusually brave citizens and has also offered his family 5,000 yuan, the South China Morning Post reported.