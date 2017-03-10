Family members of Malaysians in Pyongyang fear for their safety

KUALA LUMPUR: Family members of the Malaysians stranded in Pyongyang are fearing for the safety of their loved ones, after North Korea's ban on Malaysians leaving the country.



Nine Malaysians remain in the country since the ban was announced on Tuesday (Mar 7), as both sides remain locked in a diplomatic spat over the death of the man believed to be Kim Jong Nam. Two Malaysians working with the United Nations' World Food Programme have since been allowed to leave Pyongyang for Beijing.

Among those stuck in North Korea are a Malaysian woman, Iza Karmila Ramli, and her three children who were about to board a plane out of North Korea when they were stopped by authorities.

"It breaks my heart hearing Zhafira's (Iza's daughter's) voice," Iza's elder sister Izlinda wrote in a Facebook post on Thursday (Mar 9).

Izlinda said she had heard her niece saying: "Zhafira wants to go to Malaysia, but the aeroplane is spoilt."

Iza's mother, Maznah Adnan, said she last spoke to her daughter on Tuesday afternoon for a few minutes on the phone.

"She told me to be patient and not to worry because there was nothing serious happening, but as a mother I know she is in fear, it's just that she does not want me to worry," the older woman told state news agency Bernama on Thursday.



Iza, an administrative and diplomatic officer, had taken leave two years ago to join her husband - a counsellor with the Malaysian embassy in Pyongyang. The last time the family returned to Malaysia was during Aidilfitri last year.

Maznah said throughout her stay in North Korea, Iza never complained of any problems except difficulty in obtaining halal food supplies.

"Only after the temporary ban was imposed that their movements became limited because the family is afraid to leave the embassy including sending the children to school," she said.



The sister of another Malaysian woman, Nirmala Malar Kodi, said the family felt kept in the dark and were worried sick.

"I'm so sad ... I cannot work, I don't know what to do and nobody tells me anything," S Komala Theinmoli told Channel NewsAsia.

The last time Nirmala, an administrative assistant at the Malaysian embassy, contacted the family was on Wednesday. She called to tell them she was fine and asked them not to worry, Komala said.

"I am waiting for the (Malaysian) government to tell me some good results ... I hope there is a quick resolution."