Family of slain Myanmar lawyer vows to continue his cause

YANGON: The family of assassinated Myanmar lawyer Ko Ni has vowed not to let his cause – that of changing the country’s constitution – die with him, his daughter Dr Aye Khaing told Channel NewsAsia on Wednesday (Feb 1).



Mr Ko Ni was shot dead on Sunday, in a case that shocked the country. With his extensive knowledge of the constitution, he was one of the legal advisers for Myanmar's ruling party, the National League for Democracy (NLD).

The 63-year-old was also a strong proponent of non-discriminatory legislation in Myanmar, often speaking up for minorities such as Muslims.

The prominent lawyer was shot in the head while waiting for a taxi at Yangon International Airport.

The gunman also took the life of a 48-year-old taxi driver, Nay Win, who tried to pursue him after the shooting.

The suspect, 53-year-old Kyi Lin, is now in police custody. It is believed he was hired by someone to assassinate Mr Ko Ni, although the actual motive is still not known.

"WE'LL NEVER BE AFRAID"

Speaking exclusively to Channel NewsAsia, Dr Aye Khaing said her father had one primary goal – to equip Myanmar citizens with knowledge about the law and the constitution, because “if the people know well about the law, no one can harm them".



Dr Aye Khaing said her father was “very passionate (about changing) the constitution".



"Constitution is very vital to every country. My father has sacrificed, so we need to continue," she added.

Despite the fact that her father was seemingly murdered in cold blood, Dr Aye Khaing remained defiant, saying: “I’m not afraid. We’ll never be afraid. We should continue ... what my father has started.”

However, she noted the toll Mr Ko Ni's killing has taken on their family. "If anyone else from my family takes the same path and that kind of destiny happens again, my mother will not be able to bear it," she said.

Dr Aye Khaing said the family has had a lot of thinking to do since the incident and has not decided if its members will pursue politics to carry on Mr Ko Ni's ambition of amending the Myanmar constitution.



Some people deem the 2008 constitution undemocratic as it entrenches the role of the military within the political system and prevents the country’s current State Counsellor, Aung San Suu Kyi, from assuming the role of president, as she has children who are not Myanmar citizens.

Dr Aye Khaing said she and her siblings have never been keen on becoming politicians.



"I'm a doctor. My sister is a doctor. My brother is a software engineer," she said. "Honestly, none of us are interested in politics and I'm not sure we will take my father's position. But I assure you we will never be afraid. We will have to do what our father wants us to do, do what we have to do."

REMEMBER WHAT YOUR FATHER DIED FOR: TAXI DRIVER'S WIDOW

Earlier, Dr Aye Khaing visited Mr Nay Win’s family, bringing them food as gifts. She commended the late taxi driver's bravery and selflessness and expressed gratitude for his sacrifice, saying that this was what her father would have wanted too.





Ms Su Thet Khaing carrying her as-yet-unnamed two-month-old son. (Photo: May Wong)

Ms Su Thet Khaing, wife of Mr Nay Win, now has the task of raising their three children - aged seven years, four years and two months - on her own. Her husband had been the sole breadwinner in the family.

The youngest has not even been named yet but the 31-year-old homemaker hopes to incorporate part of her husband’s name in memory of him.



"I (won't) say whether the loss of (my husband’s) life was worth it. But he is irreplaceable to me," she said.



Ms Su Thet Kaing plans to “always remind (her) children what their father was like and what their father died for".







The two elder sons of slain taxi driver Nay Win. (Photo: May Wong)

"I will raise my children to be educated individuals, as their father would have wanted," she added.



Ms Su Thet Khaing said she is not entirely surprised that her husband gave chase knowing the assassin had a gun because "he always wanted to help anyone caught in unfair situations".

Her four-year-old son, in particular, has been asking for his father regularly. The taxi Mr Nay Win used to drive was parked outside the house when Channel NewsAsia visited. Neighbours said his son would ask about his father each time he saw the vehicle.

This is because Mr Nay Win often used to ferry his children around in the taxi.





Myanmar citizens working in Singapore have been collecting donations for Mr Nay Win's family. (Photo: May Wong)

Donations from members of the public and some organisations have been pouring in for the family, with Myanmar citizens living in Singapore among those collecting contributions.

Sanda Maung, a land surveyor who works in Singapore, collected about S$700 from around 10 friends and gave it to the family on Wednesday.

He told Channel NewsAsia that many Myanmar people working in Singapore want to help the family.

"They are collecting money - to date, maybe S$10,000," he said, adding that the amount appears to be increasing daily as more want to help provide for the children's lifelong education.



Within Myanmar, public cash donations amounting to more than US$20,000 are believed to have been collected for the taxi driver’s family. A civil society organisation has also pledged to pay for the education for all three of his children.