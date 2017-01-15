Father of Hanyu Pinyin dies aged 111

BEIJING: Zhou Youguang, a linguist considered the father of modern China’s Hanyu Pinyin Romanisation system, died on Saturday (Jan 14). He was 111.

Born in 1906 during China's Qing dynasty, Zhou died at his home in Beijing, one day after celebrating his birthday, according to state broadcaster Chinese Central Television and other official media.

He moved to the United States after receiving a Western-style education at Shanghai’s St. John’s University, and for a time worked as a banker on Wall Street.

After the communist victory in 1949, Zhou returned to China and was placed in charge of a committee working on a new writing system to allow Chinese characters to be converted into Roman script.

Adopted by the People’s Republic of China in 1958, Hanyu Pinyin has virtually become the global standard due to its simplicity and consistency, although some Chinese communities, especially in Taiwan and Hong Kong, continue to use alternatives.

During the Cultural Revolution, Zhou was sent to live in the countryside and be "re-educated", like many intellectuals at that time. He spent two years in a labour camp.



After 1980, Zhou worked on an official Chinese translation of the Encyclopedia Britannica and write on topics including the evolution of Chinese historical languages and scripts.

From 2000, he wrote 10 books, some of which have been banned in China. In his old age Zhou became an advocate for political reform, and was critical of the Communist Party of China's attacks on traditional Chinese culture after it came into power.