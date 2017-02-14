Figures for ‘black money’ uncovered by India’s currency reform will be revealed, promises minister

NEW DELHI: The amount of "black money" uncovered from a massive currency reform last year will be disclosed to the Indian public, promises a top Indian politician.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman, said in an exclusive interview with Channel NewsAsia that the Modi administration “will have to disclose, we have to reveal the figures".

In a shock move on November 8 last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government announced that two major notes, the 500 rupee (S$10.60) and 1,000 rupee bills – that made up 86 per cent of currency in circulation – would no longer be legal tender. Citizens were told that they had to declare their holdings of the old notes and get them swapped for new currency

Prime Minister Modi’s administration argues the sweeping change was a necessary painful “operation” – aimed at uncovering illegal stashes of “black money’ and fighting corruption.

Minister of State Sitharaman said the figures would be revealed “soon” in coming months but declined giving an exact date.

In 2010, Ms Sitharaman was national spokesman for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), one of India’s two major political parties, and she spearheaded the party’s media campaign in the 2014 election, where PM Modi swept into power in a landslide victory.

CHALLENGES IN A CASH-RELIANT COUNTRY

India is one of the most cash dependent countries in the world, with a massive 95 per cent of transactions taking place in cash. The Modi administration contends that this heavy use of cash has made it easier for bribery, terrorism funding and tax evasion to take place.

Meanwhile, opposition members of parliament in New Delhi argue the drastic “demonetisation” has hit India’s poor particularly hard, with the cash crunch making daily payments for food, rent and other necessities extremely difficult.

Minister of State for the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Nirmala Sitharaman.

Ms Sitharaman refuted the criticism giving the example of tea plantation workers, who have traditionally been paid in cash but now receive their wages in bank accounts, allowing the government and unions to check if they actually are being paid fairly.

“Because this will enable you to see what actually is being paid to every worker. And, in fact, in really many of the cases, people do not get paid minimum wages. So once this method of behavioural change is brought in, of payments to be done through banks or digitally, many of the rights-based issues, entitlement-based issues can be automatically proven,” she said.

RISING PROTECTIONISM

The Minister of State also warned against rising “in your face” protectionism in the world.

“In the last few years that I have been in this job, I find there is a growing sense of protectionism around the globe, and just as when the emerging economies are trying to integrate themselves into the global value chain, you find this kind of protectionism becoming very, very obvious and in your face,” Ms Sitharaman told Channel NewsAsia.

India has also been worried by a recent move by US President Donald Trump’s administration to try and restrict certain temporary work visas – the H-1B visas. Indian companies get about 70 per cent of this type of skilled workers’ visas and the step is seen as targeting Indian information technology companies.

“Many of my top 10 companies which are in India in IT business are US companies. So they also generate a lot of revenue to the US Treasury. This is a far more complex, layered issue where the resources of both countries are involved. And therefore, my hope is that greater, practical economic sense prevails, so that the mutual advantage that countries derive is not lost,” she said.

