Filipino American appointed White House assistant press secretary: Reports

SINGAPORE: A 23-year-old Filipino American, Ninio Fetalvo, has been appointed assistant press secretary of the White House Office by US President Donald Trump's administration, according to various media reports.

Fetalvo wll be working with press secretary Sean Spicer in addressing issues faced by the Trump administration.

According to the Manila Bulletin, he will cover issues on healthcare, education, transportation and veterans affairs.

Fetalvo previously served as Asian Pacific American Press Assistant for the Republican National Committee and was deputy director of strategic media for the 58th Presidential Inaugural Committee.

He was born in Fort Myer, Florida to his parents Nelson Fetalvo, a technician for Acura automotive, and Minerva, a registered nurse.



In an interview with Rappler in Aug 2015, Fetalvo said he found his role model in Republican Presidential nominee Marco Rubio who, like him, is a child of immigrant parents, a Catholic and also grew up in Florida.

He also spoke about how more young Filipinos are becoming more involved in politics than their parents were in their time.

“People like me ... who are getting more involved in Republican politics, is an example of how our community is engaged with the Republican Party,” he reportedly said.



“They understand that their beliefs match well with what the Republicans are trying to accomplish.”