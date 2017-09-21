Final survey before New Zealand votes shows ruling Nationals retaining lead

New Zealand's ruling National Party kept its lead over the opposition Labour Party in the final major opinion poll before an election on Saturday.

WELLINGTON: New Zealand's ruling National Party kept its lead over the opposition Labour Party in the final major opinion poll before an election on Saturday.

The Newshub-Reid survey released on Thursday showed support for the National Party had slipped 1.5 points to 45.8 percent, but support for Labour also fell, dropping 0.5 points to 37.3 percent.

The New Zealand dollar firmed to US$0.7324 after the poll was released, from around US$0.7312.

Regardless of the polls, which have shown volatile results, the election is widely expected to be a tight contest, making it likely that a smaller party could be cast as the kingmaker.

The Newshub-Reid survey showed support for the Green Party, a likely coalition partner for Labour, hitting 7.1 percent, as did support for the more nationalist New Zealand First Party.

