Finance minister Aso: Japan-US dialogue to address economic policies, trade and investment

TOKYO: Japanese Finance Minister Taro Aso said on Tuesday that Japan and the United States would aim to strengthen trade and investment ties between the two countries as well as among Asia-Pacific countries.

"We will discuss economic policies and strengthening of trade and investment relations and economic cooperation among countries in the Asia-Pacific region as well as Japan and the United States," Aso told reporters after a cabinet meeting.

At a weekend summit between Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump, Japan and the United States agreed to establish a bilateral economic dialogue, which will be led by Aso, who also serves as deputy prime minister, and Vice President Mike Pence to address fiscal and monetary policies as well as infrastructure projects and trade.

(Reporting by Tetsushi Kajimoto; Editing by Eric Meijer)