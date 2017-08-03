Fire breaks out at Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at the famous Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo on Thursday (Aug 3).



Firefighters and several fire engines were on the scene battling the blaze as helicopters hovered overhead. The fire had started at around 4.50pm, Japanese media reported.





According to the Tokyo Fire Department, 30 fire trucks have been deployed to tackle the blaze which has affected up to four buildings in the outer market area, covering up to 200sqm. No injuries have been reported so far, it added.





The famed market - the world's biggest - was slated to be moved to a new location after its present site, a popular tourist attraction that hosts an early-morning tuna auction, was earmarked for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.