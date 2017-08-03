Fire breaks out at Japan's iconic Tsukiji fish market

SINGAPORE: A fire broke out at the famous Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo on Thursday (Aug 3).



Firefighters and several fire engines were on the scene battling the blaze as onlookers stood by. The extent of the damage is currently unknown.

The famed market - the world's biggest - was slated to be moved to a new location after its present site, a popular tourist attraction that hosts an early-morning tuna auction, was earmarked for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics.