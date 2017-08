BEIJING: A fire broke out on Thursday at a chemical plant owned by state oil major PetroChina in Dalian, in northeast China's Liaoning Province, state news agency Xinhua reported.

The fire broke out around 6:40 p.m. (1040 GMT), it said. Huge flames and billowing smoke were seen at the spot.

No casualties have been reported so far, Xinhua said.

