Fire breaks out at religious school in Malaysia, no injuries

KUALA LUMPUR: Fire razed 60 per cent of a female boarding hostel in the Malaysian state of Negri Sembilan early on Thursday (Sep 28) morning.

Negri Sembilan Fire and Rescue director Norazam Khamis said the blaze at

Maahad Tahfiz Yayasan Sofa in Rembau was detected at 1.50am.



The building housed 37 students.

"Our personnel arrived 10 minutes after receiving a distress call and managed to control the fire within 15 minutes and completely douse it after half an hour,” he said.

He said the students did not sustain any injury although three who had a history of asthma were rushed to Tampin Hospital for treatment after inhaling smoke. He added the cause of the fire and estimated losses were being investigated.

Eighteen officers and personnel from the fire and rescue station in Rembau, Tampin and headquarters in Seremban were involved in the operation.

The incident comes just two weeks after a fire at a religious school in Kuala Lumpur left 21 students and two teachers dead.

