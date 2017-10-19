Fire destroys five-star hotel in Yangon; 1 dead

YANGON: One man has died and two were injured after a huge fire broke out at a luxury lakeside hotel in Yangon on Thursday (Oct 19) morning.

The fire, which started at around 3am, raced through the popular Kandawgyi Palace Hotel and destroyed the teak upper floors of the hotel. The cement ground and first floors were also affected, reported the Associated Press.

On social media, photos and video showed the blaze sweeping through the building and smoke rising from the five-star hotel hours after daybreak.



The victim was male, according to firefighters.

In Yangon for a few days & our hotel caught on fire. Luckily my family and I were all able to get out safely. I hope everyone else did too. pic.twitter.com/qfyoKS8fFA — DP3PO (@davidpowersIII) October 19, 2017





My wife evacuated from Kandawgyi Palace Hotel overnight as fire destroyed iconic wooden building. So incredibly relieved she’s safe. #Yangon pic.twitter.com/BqvP0UoUBq — ᴊᴜsᴛɪɴ ʟᴀɴᴄʏ (@justinlancy) October 19, 2017

Officials said both of the injured individuals were sent to Yangon General Hospital. One of the injured, a Chinese female tourist, had jumped out from the third floor and injured her back. The other was a fireman.

Guests at the hotel were evacuated from the building and the fire was put under control at daybreak.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation, officials said.