BEIJING: At least 22 people were killed when a house in China's eastern Jiangsu province caught fire on Sunday, the official Xinhua news agency cited local authorities as saying.

The fire broke out before dawn at a two-storey residential house in Yushan town in Changshu city, Xinhua said.

Three were injured. The blaze has been put out, and investigation into the cause is under way, it said.

