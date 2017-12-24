Fire in Philippine shopping mall kills 37

MANILA: Fire swept through a shopping mall in the Philippines killing at least 37 people, most of them workers at a call centre, a city government official said on Sunday.

The vice mayor of the southern city of Davao, Paolo Duterte, said the chance of survival for any of the 37 people missing at the NCC Mall was "zero".

"Let us pray for them," said Duterte, the eldest son of President Rodrigo Duterte.

The fire broke out on Saturday and engulfed the business centre on the upper floor of the mall.

