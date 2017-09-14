Fire kills at least 25 at religious school in Kuala Lumpur: Officials

KUALA LUMPUR: At least 25 people, most of them students, were killed in a fire that broke out early on Thursday morning (Sep 14) at a religious school in the Malaysian capital, officials said.

"The number of confirmed dead are 23 students and two wardens," Khirudin Drahman, director of Kuala Lumpur's fire and rescue department told AFP.

A video that has gone viral online showed the third floor of the school in a blaze.

video kebakaran mengorbankan 20 nyawa di pusat tahfiz darul quran ittifaqiyah subuh tadi, Allahu sedihnya 😭💔 berbahagialah jiwa syuhada. pic.twitter.com/gcHvydhScz — Amalyna (@amalyna07) September 14, 2017





The Darul Quran Ittifaqiyah school at Datuk Keramat caught fire at about 5.15am, the New Straits Times reported, citing the City Fire and Rescue Department.

The report added that the authorities said they received a call about the incident at 5.41am.

"Based on our information at the moment, 25 students and teachers have died in the fire,” the Star quoted an official from the fire department as saying.



The bodies have been moved to a nearby hospital, officials said.

In a tweet at 9.43am, Prime Minister Najib Razak said he was saddened to hear of the lives lost in the fire.

This is a developing story. Refresh for updates.