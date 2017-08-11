First Royal Malaysian Navy ship deployed to Middle Rocks maritime base

SINGAPORE: Malaysia has deployed its first Royal Malaysian Navy (RMN) ship to its new maritime base on the Middle Rocks, near Pedra Branca, the island awarded to Singapore in an International Court of Justice ruling in 2008.

In a tweet in Malay, Malaysia’s navy chief Admiral Ahmad Kamarulzaman Ahmad Badaruddin on Thursday (Aug 10) sent his congratulations to the crew of the KD Perdana, calling it "the first ship of the Royal Malaysian Navy to berth at Abu Bakar Maritime Base at Middle Rocks".

According to a tweet and photos posted from the Perdana's Twitter account, the vessel arrived at the Abu Bakar Maritime Base on Thursday.





The 44-metre vessel is a missile-capable fast attack craft built by France shipbuilder CMN Group, and was commissioned by the RMN in 1972, according to IHS Jane's 360.

The Abu Bakar Maritime Base was completed in August last year and is about 7.9 nautical miles from the Johor coast and 0.6 nautical miles from Pedra Branca.

The opening of the maritime base came slightly more than a month after Malaysia filed an application requesting interpretation of the ICJ's judgment over the sovereignty of Pedra Branca.

This, Malaysia said, was “separate and autonomous” from another application in February seeking revision of the ICJ judgment.

On May 23, 2008, the ICJ ruled that Singapore had sovereignty over Pedra Branca, while Middle Rocks was awarded to Malaysia. South Ledge belonged to the state in whose territorial waters it is located, the ICJ found.

