1 dead, 13 hurt after bus from Singapore collides with 2 lorries on Malaysia highway

IPOH: A passenger was killed and 13 other people were injured after a Five Stars express bus travelling from Singapore was involved in a collision with two lorries on Malaysia's North-South Expressway near Gopeng, Perak.

The collision, which involved the double-decker bus, a container lorry and another lorry transporting paper, happened on Wednesday (Dec 6) at around 5.45am, according to the police.



The bus is believed to have been travelling from Singapore towards Ipoh.

According to preliminary police investigations, the bus hit the back of the trailer transporting paper. The container lorry, which was behind the bus, was unable to stop in time and collided into the rear of the bus.

The passenger who died, 43-year-old Malaysian Chan Kwai Fah, was among 12 passengers in the bus, the police said.



The injured were taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for treatment.



The driver of the container lorry suffered serious injuries and is being treated in the hospital's intensive care unit, according to the police. The driver of the first lorry had minor injuries.

The bus driver also suffered minor injuries, and has been arrested, the police said.

Channel NewsAsia has reached out to The One Travel & Tours, the operator of the Five Stars bus involved in the crash, for comments.

