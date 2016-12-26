Flash floods hit Cameron Highlands

KUALA LUMPUR: Continuous rain, sometimes heavy, in the Cameron Highlands since Sunday (Dec 25) morning caused flooding in several areas in Tanah Rata, including the police quarters at Jalan Masjid.



Cameron Highlands district police in its official Facebook posting said the continuous rain also caused the Sungai Bertam water to overflow its banks and inundated the compound of the police quarters.



"The water subsided at about 5pm and cleaning works have been carried out by residents," it said, adding that the incident also caused lifts at the police quarters to be dysfunctional.



The rain also caused flash floods at the government quarters at Jalan Masjid and the Cameron Highlands District Council field.



Cameron Highlands Fire and Rescue Station chief Muhammad Haziq Hazmi said that the heavy rain also caused a landslide and fallen trees at Jalan Tapah-Tanah Rata near Bharat Tea Baru.



"The landslide blocks the traffic, however, there was no casualties reported. Cleaning works are being carried out and one of the lane is now opened," he said.

'FAKE' VIRAL VIDEO

Meanwhile, a video of a gush of water on a hill slope on a road to Cameron Highlands that went viral on Sunday is of a past incident, according to Minister in the Prime Minister's Department Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim.



Shahidan, the minister in charge of national disaster management who was contacted by Bernama late last night, said he was informed that the incident did not take place yesterday as purportedly portrayed by the video.



The seven-second video of the gush of muddy water was portrayed to have occurred at a hillslope at Km16 of Jalan Simpang Pulai-Cameron Highlands.



Perak deputy director of the Civil Defence Force, Lt Col (PA) Zairil Anuar Zulmuji, said the force checked with various agencies including the Public Works Department, police, and fire and rescue service.



"None of the agencies had received any report on the gush of water," he told Bernama.