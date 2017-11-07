Flash floods hit Malaysian state of Selangor: Report

SINGAPORE: Parts of Klang and Shah Alam in Malaysia’s Selangor state were submerged on Tuesday (Nov 7) following an early morning downpour.

Among residential areas worst affected by the floods were Bandar Bukit Raja and Taman Rasah, the New Straits Times (NST) reported.

NST also cited Selangor Fire and Rescue Department assistant director of operations Mohd Sani as saying that water levels reached nearly a metre at 5am.

The flooding comes on the heels of severe floods caused by torrential rain in northern Malaysia, which have affected Kelantan, Perlis, Kedah and Penang, where at least seven people died.