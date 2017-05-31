Flash floods hit parts of Johor Bahru

JOHOR BAHRU: Heavy rain for more than an hour from 7pm on Wednesday (May 31) resulted in flash floods in a number of areas around Johor Bahru, Malaysia.

Director of Civil Defence Force, Colonel Mat Zin Bujang, told Malaysian newspaper Berita Harian that the areas affected include Jalan Rosmerah Utama, Jalan Serampang, Jalan Bakawali 27, Mount Austin and Jalan Wong Ah Fook.





"At this moment there are no shelters being opened up as the water levels in the affected sites are slowly receding," he said told Berita Harian.

However Johor Bahru’s City Council said on its Facebook page at about 10pm that it has taken proactive measures to open the Flood Operations Control Centre, seeing that areas around the city had been hit by flash floods.

