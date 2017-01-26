Floods in Johor yet to subside, thousands in evacuation centres

JOHOR BARU: The flood situation in Johor shows no sign of improving. The number of evacuees at the 73 flood evacuation centres increased to 8,130 people as of 6am Thursday (Jan 26).

State Health and Environment Committee chairman Ayub Rahmat said the number increased from 8,045 people at 10pm Wednesday. He said all the flood victims were from the districts of Segamat, Kota Tinggi, Kluang, Muar and Tangkak in Malaysia's southernmost state.

"In Segamat, the number of victims at the 54 centres increased to 6,206 people (1,781 families), from 6,213 people (1,783 families) last night.



"In Tangkak, the 1,534 flood victims (392 families) are at 12 evacuation centres; Kota Tinggi (five people from three families at a centre); Kluang (211 people from 56 families at four centres) and Muar (174 victims from 45 families at two centres," he said in a statement here.



Ayub said so far, only evacuation centres in the Johor Baru, Mersing and Batu Pahat districts had been closed, while two districts, Kulai and Pontian, were not affected by the floods.