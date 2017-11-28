Follow Duterte and shoot drug traffickers, says Malaysian MP

KUALA LUMPUR: A Malaysian politician on Tuesday (Nov 28) said the country should take the lead from the Philippine government and jail drug addicts without trial and shoot traffickers dead if they refuse to cease their activities and surrender.

"Why can't we follow the ways of the Philippines? All the drug addicts, let's jail them without trial... The drug traffickers, just shoot them," Bung Moktar Radin, a Member of Parliament for Sabah's Kinabatangan constituency, said during a parliament debate.

Bung Moktar, who represents UMNO in the Barisan Nasional coalition, made the same suggestion last year, namely urging the government to act firmly by shooting drug addicts and traffickers to end the drug menace.

Deputy Home Minister Nur Jazlan Mohamed later shot down the suggestion, saying such actions were opposed to international norms and policies and seen as flouting human rights.

"We don't have to follow them (the Philippines) because it will bring a lot of implications and pressure from outside such as the United Nations," he said, winding up the 2018 Supply Bill debate at the Dewan Rakyat.