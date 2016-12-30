Football: Tevez tops money charts with €38-million pay
With his transfer to Shanghai Shenhua, Carlos Tevez has become the biggest-earning footballer in the world, making even more than compatriot Lionel Messi and Portugal star Cristiano Ronaldo.
A source close to the player told AFP that the 32-year-old former Manchester United and Manchester City striker will make around €38 million a season in China.
At the moment, Tevez banks a relatively modest two million euros a season with Boca Juniors.
According to Portugese media, Real Madrid star Ronaldo earns €23.6 million a season while Barcelona ace Messi boasts a salary of €20 million.
Ronaldo and Messi are also lagging behind Brazil's Oscar whose switch from Chelsea to Shanghai SIPG last week guarantees him €24 million each season.
Football's top five salaries (based on media reports):
1. Carlos Tevez (ARG/Shanghai Shenhua/CHN) €38 million a season
2. Oscar (BRA/Shanghai SIPG/CHN) €24 million
3. Cristiano Ronaldo (POR/Real Madrid/ESP) €23.6 million
4. Lionel Messi (ARG/Barcelona/ESP) €20 million
5. Hulk (BRA/Shanghai SIPG/CHN) €20 million
