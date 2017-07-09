Foreign doctors say sick Chinese dissident Liu can be taken overseas

related media assets (image or videos) available. Click to see the gallery.

A German and American doctor who visited sick Chinese dissident Liu Xiaobo in hospital said on Sunday they believe he can be moved overseas for treatment but it would have to happen soon.

"Liu Xiaobo and his family have requested that the remainder of his care be provided in Germany or the United States," Joseph M. Herman of the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, and Markus Büchler of the University of Heidelberg said in a joint statement.

"While a degree of risk always exists in the movement of any patient, both physicians believe Mr Liu can be safely transported with appropriate medical evacuation care and support. However, the medical evacuation would have to take place as quickly as possible."

The Nobel Peace Prize laureate is being treated for late stage liver cancer.

