Foreign vehicles with 'dark window tints' to be banned from entering Malaysia: Report

KUALA LUMPUR: Foreign vehicles with dark window tints will not be allowed to enter Malaysia, local media reported on Monday (Dec 18).

Malaysia's deputy transport minister Abdul Aziz Kaprawi said the decision comes as dark window tints were a clear danger, the New Straits Times reported.

The country's road transport department will "take immediate action in barring foreign vehicles with dark window tints from entering Malaysia", the news organisation reported him as telling the upper house of Malaysia's parliament.

“Those entering Malaysia will have to remove the dark window tint of their vehicles."

The action comes in response to concerns that foreign vehicles could bring in drug traffickers and terrorist group members into the country, according to the New Straits Times.

Those who tint their car windows and screens in Malaysia currently must adhere to rules which require 70 per cent visible light transmission levels for the windscreen and levels of 50 per cent for other windows, it added.

