Former BNM governor says she was investigated over forex losses

KUALA LUMPUR: The former governor of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM), Dr Zeti Aktar Aziz, told Channel NewsAsia that she was investigated over the billions lost through forex trading by the central bank when Dr Mahathir Mohamad was prime minister.

"Yes, I was called, they asked me several questions. I responded based on my knowledge … it’s something that happened 25-30 years ago. Bank Negara has since put in place the necessary measures to ensure it would never happen again. We have demonstrated the highest standard of risk management," Dr Zeti said in a recent interview.



She took over as central bank governor in 2000.

Her comments came just as Prime Minister Najib Razak’s government announced the setting up of a Royal Commission of Inquiry (RCI) to probe the multi-billion dollar forex scandal that hit the central bank in the 1990s.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, a taskforce had found out that facts were misrepresented to ministers and lawmakers at that time to hide the severity of the forex losses suffered by BNM then. Many have been hauled up for questioning by the taskforce over the past months, including jailed opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim, who was then finance minister, and former deputy governor Nor Mohd Yakcop.

The investigation was prompted after former assistant governor Abdul Murad said in January that about US$10 billion were lost through forex trading by the central bank during the era of Dr Mahathir. He added that no one has ever been formally investigated or charged.

Speaking to Channel NewsAsia’s Sumisha Naidu earlier this week, Dr Mahathir had denied being involved in the forex scandal.

"There was the currency trading involving Bank Negara, not me. Full investigations were carried out, papers were published and parliament debated, and at no point I was found guilty of anything."

He had said in April that he is willing to be investigated in relation to this issue.

CENTRAL BANK HAS “DONE VERY WELL”

Dr Zeti added that she has left the central bank to her successor, Muhd Ibrahim, with its integrity intact, particularly after the controversies surrounding state investment fund 1MDB.

"The central bank ... has done really well. Our role is to uphold the integrity and soundness of the financial system that’s in the best interest of the people," she said.

"The central bank has taken action as far as it can, what’s outside the financial system that involved cheating, corruption, is beyond the central bank. Penalties were imposed, the highest in Bank Negara’s history on the entity concerned, that’s the most we can do, so that we ensure the integrity of the financial system is upheld. I do believe we have done as much as we can to ensure that."

Dr Zeti had wanted the issue over 1MDB be resolved with her leaving the central bank, so that her successor can start afresh, but with the persistent civil suits filed by the US Department of Justice (DoJ) against assets of 1MDB, the issue remains.

Still, there is a prevailing sense of fatigue and she, too, is gripped by it.

"We need to move on, the country needs to move on. We can’t let this issue weigh on the economy, preventing the country from reaching our potential. There has to be finality," she said.