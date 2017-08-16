Former Felda chairman remanded 5 days over corruption probe

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chairman of Malaysia's Felda Global Ventures (FGV) Isa Samad will be remanded for five days from Wednesday (Aug 16) to assist authorities in an ongoing anti-graft probe over the purchase of a London hotel in 2013.

The 67-year-old arrived at the magistrate court in Putrajaya on Wednesday morning escorted by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) officials.

Isa, who was former chief minister for Negeri Sembilan, was greeted by scores of supporters including his friends and family.

The MACC prosecution team had originally asked that Isa be remanded for seven days but the magistrate reduced the duration to five days.

Isa's lead counsel K Kumaraendren argued that he is not a flight risk and suffers from a heart condition that requires medication and treatment.



"Why are they detaining him?" Kumaraendren said to media. "There is no allegation that he interferes with witnesses or has destroyed evidence. Why does MACC still need to detain him?"



Isa was hauled up for investigation by MACC last month over the purchase of the London hotel by Felda Investment Corporation (FIC).

Felda's investment arm allegedly bought the 4-star Park City hotel in upmarket Kensington in 2013 for an inflated price of £60 million (US$77.2 million), almost £20 million above the standard market price. It was later renamed Grand Plaza hotel.

Isa has maintained his innocence throughout. He resigned in June at the height of a management crisis in FGV after a fallout with CEO Zakaria Arshad.



On the same day he resigned, Isa was appointed acting chairman of the Land Public Transport Commission (SPAD), in a move that drew much criticism from Felda settlers who have long complained about mismanagement and abuse of power in Felda's top leadership.



It is unclear whether Isa will be released or charged on Sunday when his remand expires, according to Kumaraendren.



"I hope that MACC will complete their investigations by Sunday ... and the prosecution have said they have almost completed their investigations," said Kumaraendren.



Some Felda settlers, who are traditionally strong supporters of Prime Minister Najib Razak's government, have hailed Isa's arrest as a positive development.



"I think the Prime Minister is serious this time round about tackling corruption. This will help to improve Felda's and FGV's image," said Zainudin Zainal, information chief for Voice of Felda second generation (SGK2F).