Former Jakarta governor Ahok withdraws blasphemy conviction appeal

JAKARTA: The family of Jakarta's jailed Christian governor Basuki Tjahaja Purnama unexpectedly withdrew an appeal against his conviction and two-year jail term for blasphemy on Monday (May 22), after it was submitted by his lawyers just hours earlier.

Purnama, popularly known as Ahok, was jailed earlier this month for insulting the Quran, a shock decision that has stoked concern about rising religious intolerance in the world's most populous Muslim-majority country.

Lawyers for Purnama on Monday filed documents for his appeal to a Jakarta court - but said later that the governor's family turned up and asked for it not to go ahead.

"The family have their own considerations and withdrew the appeal," lawyer Ronny Talapessy told AFP, adding he could not disclose the reason for the withdrawal.

Purnama's sentence was widely criticised as too harsh after prosecutors had demanded that he be given just two years' probation. Prosecutors in the case have already filed an appeal against the decision to jail Purnama.

A group of UN human rights experts have urged Indonesia to free the 50-year-old and repeal the blasphemy laws, which critics say have been repeatedly used to target religious minorities in recent years.

"Mr Purnama's blasphemy conviction and imprisonment will undermine freedom of religion or belief and freedom of speech in Indonesia," said a statement from the experts, who included special rapporteurs on freedom of religion and freedom of expression.

"We urge the government to overturn Mr Purnama's sentence on appeal or to extend to him whatever form of clemency may be available under Indonesian law so that he may be released from prison immediately."

The ex-governor was hauled into court last year to face trial for allegedly insulting Islam while campaigning for re-election. He had quoted a passage from the Quran, which he said his opponents were using to trick people into voting against him. A video of his speech was doctored to make it appear that he had said the Quran was misleading people and sparked massive protests after it went vial.

Purnama had once been favourite to win last month's Jakarta election but lost to a challenger following the blasphemy claims.