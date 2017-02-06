Former Malaysia Chatime franchisee hits back at 'false and malicious allegations'

KUALA LUMPUR: The former master franchisee for popular bubble tea chain Chatime in Malaysia, Loob Holding, has strongly denied "all the false and malicious allegations" made against it by Taiwanese franchisor La Kaffa following the termination of their franchise.

“We vehemently deny all the false and malicious allegations set out in La Kaffa's media statement issued on Feb 3, 2017," said Loob CEO Bryan Loo in a statement dated Sunday (Feb 5).

In particular, he addressed the allegation by La Kaffa that Loob Holding "used raw materials that were not part of the approved recipe", saying that this might be misconstrued.

"The allegation in the press statement that 'raw materials' were used 'that were not part of approved recipes' may give rise to the misimpression that there was a compromise in the quality of the company's Chatime products in Malaysia," he said.



"This is entirely untrue. This is not part of La Kaffa's contentions, at any time, in the ongoing dispute between the parties."



La Kaffa abruptly terminated its agreement with Loob Holding last month, announcing that it would be taking over the Malaysian Chatime business operations and development with immediate effect due to disagreements over direction.



The Chatime franchisor told Channel NewsAsia that in addition to using materials not part of the approved recipe, Loob also owed a "substantial amount of money" to La Kaffa and had not settled royalty fees in a timely manner.



However in his statement, Loo said that Loob had "outstanding claims against La Kaffa", and that "any amounts alleged to be due from the company to La Kaffa, if established, will be set off against the former sums".



"The company has made early substantial investments to secure an aggregate 30-year tenure ending in 2041," he added. "This is evidence of the company’s firm intent for a long-term franchise. The company would not commit any act to jeopardise its investments."



He also said that he hoped La Kaffa would respect its "obligations" to deal with disputes arising from the master franchise agreement between the two at arbitration in Singapore.

Loob will move ahead with a new brand for its 165 Chatime outlets.