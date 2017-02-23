Former Malaysian central bank governor says will cooperate in 1990s forex probe

KUALA LUMPUR: The former governor of Malaysia's Bank Negara, Dr Zeti Aktar Aziz, said on Thursday (Feb 23) that she will extend her full cooperation in the probe into the billions of dollars the central bank reportedly suffered in the 1990s over forex trading.

Bank Negara was said to have engaged in massive speculation in the forward foreign exchange market, which resulted in almost US$7 billion in losses.

On Feb 15, Malaysia's Prime Minister's Office issued a statement announcing the establishment of a special taskforce to investigate the alleged procedural and management misconduct that took place more than 20 years ago, in the era of former PM Mahathir Mohamad.

Speaking to the media, Dr Zeti, who retired last year, said she is ready to cooperate with the taskforce, adding that the case had been dealt with by her predecessors long before she came on board.

"In the bank, it was looked at earlier right after," said Dr Zeti. "The governor that succeeded did undertake and put right all the systems and practices ... Now the bank has in place the most rigorous risk management and governance structure so that something like that cannot happen again."

While Dr Zeti said she would not comment further until the probe was completed, the country's political opposition has called for similar action on controversial state fund 1MDB that is still being probed by investigators overseas.



TASKFORCE THE FIRST STEP: PMO



"The establishment of the taskforce is the first step towards acquiring all the facts related to the case, through the analysis of official Parliament Hansards, cabinet meeting minutes, Auditor-General reports and other reports from the related agencies," said the PMO in its statement.

"The taskforce is intended to find out what actually happened, the actual sum of losses and whether there was any financial management misconduct, as well as if there were any parties that tried to shield the facts from the public," it added.

The PMO said it hoped that this move would prove the government's commitment towards ensuring that the central bank's management at that time was appropriate.

"The government will remain transparent in its investigations seeing that it relates to the central bank and can be described as the biggest money scandal," the statement read.

In response, Bank Negara said it will "extend its full cooperation" to the special taskforce.

"The Bank has continuously upheld the highest standard of disclosure and transparency in its activities. The Bank has also significantly strengthened its balance sheet, governance and acccountability, especially with respect to reserves management.

"Under the current challenging and uncertain environment, it is important that we remain focused and not be distracted from our efforts to ensure that the economy and financial system remain stable and resilient to support the country's economic activities," it added in a statement issued on Feb 16.

The PMO said on Wednesday that former chief secretary to the government, Mr Mohd Sidek Hassan, will head the special taskforce, according to local reports. The team will send its recommendations to the government on further action required such as the need for a Royal Commission of Inquiry.