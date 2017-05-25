Former Malaysian PM Mahathir bemoans loss of 'brainchild' Proton

SINGAPORE: Former Malaysian prime minister Mahathir Mohamad on Thursday (May 25) lamented the sale of state automobile maker Proton to Chinese company Geely, saying he is so sad, he "can cry".

"They say Proton is my brain child. Now the child of my brain has been sold," he said in a statement.



Dr Mahathir, who was formerly chairman of Proton Holdings, said he was sure that Geely's impending purchase of a 49.9 per cent stake in Proton from conglomerate DRB-HICOM would turn the brand into a commercial success and that "the Proton name will be everywhere".

"With money and superior technology it will compete with Rolls Royce and Bentley," he said. "But I cannot be proud of (Proton's) success. I cannot be proud of the success of something that does not belong to me or my country. Maybe other Malaysians will, but not me."

Dr Mahathir said the Proton deal signalled the beginning of what he calls "the great sell-out". "The process is inexorable. No other way can we earn the billions to pay our debts. The only way is to sell our assets. And eventually we will lose our country - a great country no doubt, but owned by others," he said.

"I am a sissy. I cry even if Malaysians are dry-eyed. My child is lost. And soon my country."

