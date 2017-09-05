Former Malaysian police chief Khalid appointed as public transport company chairman

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Tun Razak on Tuesday (Sep 5) announced the appointment of former inspector-general of Police Khalid Abu Bakar as the new chairman of Prasarana Malaysia and as special envoy.

The post of special envoy for Khalid is for the purpose of boosting ties and cooperation between Malaysia and the international community in combating terrorism, extremism and human trafficking.

“This is in view of the wide experience and good relations of Tan Sri Khalid with international agencies in tackling these problems throughout his tenure as inspector-general of Police,” Najib said in a statement.

Khalid is on compulsory retirement from the Royal Malaysian Police since Monday after serving for over 40 years.



Hailing from Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, he started in the force as an inspector on Dec 5, 1976.

Najib said Khalid’s appointment as Prasarana chairman was to replace Ismail Adam who completed his term on Aug 31.

"Tan Sri Khalid will continue with the mission and vision of Prasarana to build and provide world-class public transportation and to increase its use,” he added.

On behalf of the government, the prime minister thanked Ismail for his contributions during his tenure as Prasarana chairman.