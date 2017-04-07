Former party boss of China's Shenzhen city named acting governor of Hebei province - local government

BEIJING: The former communist party boss of China's Shenzhen city was named as acting governor of northern Hebei province on Friday, according to Hebei government microblog.

China on Saturday announced plans to build Xiongan New Area, in Hebei province, modelled on the Shenzhen special economic zone next to Hong Kong that helped kickstart China's economic reforms in 1980.

