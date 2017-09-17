Former Selangor chief minister Muhammad Muhammad Taib rejoins UMNO

KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO vice-president Muhammad Muhammad Taib has returned to the UMNO fold, Malaysia's Prime Minister Najib Razak said on Sunday (Sep 17).

The latest development in the Barisan Nasional main party was announced personally by the UMNO president at a special press conference at the UMNO headquarters.

“Tan Sri Muhammad Muhamad Taib realises that the cause of the opposition parties, particularly the PKR (Parti Keadilan Rakyat), is futile,” said Najib, adding that Muhammad also pledged to work together to ensure UMNO’s success.

Muhammad served as chief minister of Selangor from 1986 to 1997.