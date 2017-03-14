Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou charged with leaking secrets

SINGAPORE: Former Taiwan President Ma Ying-Jeou was on Tuesday (Mar 14) charged by the Taipei Prosecutors Office with leaking secret information.



The charges include violations of the Communication Security and Surveillance Act and the Personal Information Protection Act in connection with a wiretapping case in 2013.

The case was brought against Ma by Democratic Progressive Party caucus whip Ker Chien-ming.



Ker alleges that Ma leaked secret information to then-premier Jiang Yi-huah and then-Presidential Office spokesman Lo Chih-chian, and that Ma had gotten former prosecutor-general Huang Shih-ming to disclose the details of an ongoing investigation on Ker.

Ker claimed the leak damaged his reputation by implicating him in an alleged case of influence-peddling in the judiciary. The ongoing investigation involved allegedly improper lobbying involving Ker and then-legislative speaker Wang Jin-pyng of the KMT.

Ma had appeared in an earlier hearing of the trial at the Taipei District Court, stressing his innocence and said that Ker filed the charges to distract public attention from his attempt to persuade prosecutors not to appeal a court ruling that found Ker not guilty of an embezzlement charge.

The court is expected to make its final ruling on the case on March 28th.