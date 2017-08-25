Former Thai PM Yingluck misses verdict, arrest warrant issued: Judge

BANGKOK: Thai ex-prime minister Yingluck Shinawatra missed a verdict in a negligence trial on Friday (Aug 25) that could have seen her jailed, prompting the Supreme Court to issue an arrest warrant fearing she is a flight risk, a judge said.

"Her lawyer said she is sick and asked to delay the ruling ... the court does not believe she is sick... and has decided to issue an arrest warrant," lead Judge Cheep Chulamon told the court, rescheduling the ruling date to Sep 27.



Yingluck, 50, was tried for negligence over a rice subsidy that poured cash on her family's rural political heartland, but was beset by graft and led to billions of dollars of losses.

Police gathered late Thursday around the Supreme Court in northern Bangkok, erecting barriers and CCTV cameras, in anticipation of the largest turnout of Shinawatra supporters since the coup.

That has raised the spectre of confrontations with the police.

Former Thai PM Yingluck Shinawatra AFP/Gal ROMA

